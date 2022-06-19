Aadesh Shrivastava's Son Avitesh Roped In To Play The Late Musician in His Biopic; Deets Inside

Late Musician Aadesh Shrivastava’s biopic will see his son Avitesh Shrivastava playing the role of his father. On the occasion of Father’s Day, film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and announced the news to the music composer’s fans. The admirers of Aadesh would be glad to know that the movie would be based on the late singer-music composer’s love story. It will feature Aadesh’s ‘journey from his younger days’.

Taran Adarsh made the announcement and shared the biopic’s poster. He wrote,“Aadesh Shrivastava’s biopic announced, son Avitesh to star in it… On the occasion of #FathersDay, producers #DeepakMukut [#SohamRockstarEntertainment] and #MansiBagla [#MiniFilms] team up again… This time for a biopic on late musician #AadeshShrivatava’s love story."

In 2015, Aadesh died due to cancer at the age of 51. Aadesh sang a number of hit songs, especially for actor Amitabh Bachchan, like Shava Shava, Chali Chali Phir Chali, and Main Yahan Tu Wahan, among others.

In an interview with ETimes, Avitesh shared, “I owe the start of this new journey of my career to Mansi. She’s like my Godmother. I see my dad in her. When we first met, we instantly started bonding, the spark was just right there." He said that music connected him to his father.

“I cannot wait to see how we work together in my dad’s biopic. I have utmost trust and faith in Mansi’s vision for this special project," he stated.

Avitesh’s debut film Sirf Ek Friday was announced earlier this year. He will make his acting debut with the movie. In an interview with Hindustan Times in 2020, Avitesh said he takes inspiration from his father because he had an ‘in-depth knowledge about music’ and could ‘create magic with his music’.

“I was always inspired by my father, who was a prolific composer and singer. I miss him being in the studio as he was very supportive of my work. He used to guide me and always correct my mistakes. I miss his energy and presence, his smiling face and his full of life nature," he said.

Avitesh added his father ‘was a visionary and was the first Indian composer to work with many prolific international artistes’.

Avitesh, who is also a singer, released a single called Yaadein in 2020. The song was composed and written by Avitesh, and was shot in Manali, Himachal Pradesh.

