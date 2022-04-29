Aadha Ishq Trailer: Aamna Sharif, Gaurav Arora and Pratibha Ranta End Up in a Love Triangle In Modern-Day Romance

The makers of the upcoming web show Aadha Ishq dropped a riveting trailer of the romantic drama on Friday. The web show marks sees Aamna Sharif, who was last seen on Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Directed by Nandita Mehra and produced by 24 Frames Media, Aadha Ishq also features Gaurav Arora, Pratibha Ranta, and Kunaal Roy Kapur in pivotal roles. Aadha Ishq showcases a turbulent love story that explores the complexities of human emotions and relationships. Aadha Ishq is set to premiere on Voot Select from 12th May 2022.

The fifty-nine-second trailer follows the explosive turn of events that unfold when Rene essayed by Pratibha Ranta finds herself falling in love with Saahir (Gaurav Arora), a man who shares a torrid romantic past with her mother, Roma (Aamna Sharif). After 10 years of separation, Saahir is back in Roma’s life with seemingly dubious intentions. After 10 years of separation, Saahir is back in Roma’s life with seemingly dubious intentions. Is he back for revenge? Only time will tell.

Check the trailer below:

Set in the mesmerising backdrop of Kashmir and Mussorie, Aadha Ishq’s trailer leaves is a complicated love story full of twists and turns. The show spanning 9 episodes explores modern-day romance, complex relationships, and the pain of unrequited forbidden love as the narrative plays out in two timelines.

Talking about her experience of essaying the character of Roma in Aadha Ishq, Aamna Sharif expressed, “As an actor, you live for challenging characters. It is what fuels you to perform on screen. And working on Roma in Aadha Ishq was one of the most liberating processes creatively. It allowed me to explore a lot as a performer because the show deals with the repercussions of entangled relationships. I had the best time understanding and getting into the headspace of Roma. I am excited for the audience to see the show now."

Pratibha Ranta, who plays the role of Rene in the romantic drama, continued, “Had it not been for Nandita Mehra’s extraordinary vision, this story wouldn’t have gotten conveyed this beautifully. As actors, we totally surrendered ourselves to Nandita’s storytelling, and she brought the best out of all of us, indeed! As for Rene, it was a fruitful learning experience for me to be able to showcase a diverse range of emotions through one character. Aadha Ishq is unique and unconventional in its most extraordinary form."

Essaying the role of Sahir, Gaurav Arora, added, “Sahir’s journey in Aadha Ishq has given me an opportunity to showcase different facets as an actor. Taking up a role with so many layers is a great challenge as it helps in proving one’s mettle in terms of versatility. I am extremely excited for the audience to be able to stream the show on Voot Select soon. I’m also sure that they must’ve never witnessed a turbulent love story like this, ever before!"

Dishing on his role as Roma’s estranged husband, Kunaal Kapoor shares, “I play the role of Roma’s estranged husband in Aadha Ishq. My character in the show has his own set of flaws and vulnerabilities, he however consciously chooses to brush them under the carpet. I was drawn to this character and to the script of the show for its wonderfully complex narrative that paves the way for a different perspective on love and relationships. I hope it succeeds in keeping the audience enthralled with its roller-coaster ride of emotions."

