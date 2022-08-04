Aafat: Ananya Panday Flirts With Vijay Deverakonda Effortlessly in Liger's New Song Promo, Watch

The much-awaited film of south superstar Vijay Deverakonda and Bollywood diva Ananya Panday, Liger, is around the corner. With the promotions for the upcoming sports drama going in full swing, the makers have already amped the excitement of the fans by releasing two songs ‘Akdi Pakdi’ and ‘Waat Laga Denge’. Following the trajectory, the promo of the third song ‘Aafat’ is now out on all social media platforms.

On Thursday, Vijay took to his Twitter handle to share a teaser of the song. The Arjun Reddy actor tweeted out, “There’s always a beautiful drama Queen who will come between a mother and son! #Aafat Song Tomorrow at 4 PM!" In the short promo, Ananya Panday can be seen giving a flying kiss to Vijay Deverakonda as they proceed to flirt with each other with cute hand gestures. The upcoming song is touted to be a romantic number.

The doting fans who seem to have loved the fleeting glimpse of the duo can’t seem to wait for the whole song to drop. One of the fans wrote, “Waiting annaa!!!", another fan responded, “Oh my God!! The best you are!!"

The songs that were previously released became quite a rage among avid music lovers. While ‘Akdi Pakdi’ was a peppy dance number with some fast-paced beats, ‘Waat Laga Denge’ was more of an adrenaline-pumping mass anthem embellished with every element that can compel anyone to dance to the energetic beats of percussions balanced out seamlessly with a modern, electronic sound. However, the chef’s kiss is Vijay Deverakonda screaming ‘Waat Laga Denge’ and ‘We Are Indians’ with utmost passion.

Directed by Puri Jagannadh & shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages, Liger is produced by Dharma Productions and Puri Connects. Vijay Deverakonda stars as the titular MMA fighter boxer alongside Ananya Panday, Ronit Roy and Ramya Krishna in pivotal roles. American boxer Mike Tyson plays an extended cameo, thus making his acting debut in Indian cinema. Deverakonda, who plays a kickboxer with a stutter, underwent a dramatic physical transformation for his role and went to Thailand for martial arts training

The film is slated to release on August 25.

