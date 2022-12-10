Aahana Kumra Once Had a Fangirl Moment With Shah Rukh Khan, Here's What Happened

Aahana Kumra has been out and about with her diverse filmography comprising both OTT and commercial films. Whether it was Lipstick Under My Burkha or the most recent feature by Madhur Bhandarkar, India Lockdown, the actress has proven her acting finesse with a wide range of characters she has portrayed over time. Now that Aahana has also been a part of Revathy’s Salaam Venky, the actress opened up about that defining moment in her life when she realised that she has made it and it shares a connection with none other than the King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan.

In a freewheeling conversation with the Health Shots, Aahana recalled the sweet incident with Shah Rukh Khan. She said, “He was like ‘Hi, I am Shah Rukh Khan’, and I was like ‘Oh my God, that’s Shah Rukh Khan… I did it!’ For me, it was like, ‘I have worked so hard and this person who is the biggest superstar of the country, is introducing himself to me and he knows my name’. For me, that was enough."

Aahana had starred in a horror series titled Betaal which was bankrolled by Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri Khan. She added, “We don’t come from film families, and we don’t have the kind of footing in the industry that the others get. There’s a lot of grooming that goes into these little kids in film families before they start their careers. Since they have all grown up in the same households, ye Shah Rukh uncle hain, ye woh uncle hain… it’s very normal for them. But for me to get Shah Rukh Khan as producer [on Betaal] was big."

Aahana Kumra can be seen in Salaam Venky alongside Kajol, Vishal Jethwa, Rahul Bose, Rajeev Khandelwal,

Aamir Khan and others. The film traces the bond between a son diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy and his mother.

