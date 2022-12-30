Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte To Rang Maza Vegla, Mararthi Shows That Ruled TRP Charts

There were a host of new Marathi shows which offered something fresh to the audience in 2022 and kept them entertained with their riveting twists and turns. Some old shows also continues to rule the hearts of the fans. The serials like Rang Maza Vegla, Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte and others kept the audience hooked to TV screens and received top ratings on the TRP chart week after week. As we are about to enter a new year, here we have listed down the shows and their TRP rating for the last week of the year.

1) Rang Maza Vegla- Rang Maza Vegla narrates the story of Deepa, who bears lot of disparaging remarks and insults owing to her skin colour. The serial has topped TRP charts in last week with 6.9 rating.

Advertisement

2) Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte- This daily soap revolves around Arundhati who quits her marriage after suffering abuse at hands of her husband Anirudh. Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte is at second position in TRP charts with 6.7 rating.

3) Tharla Tar Mag- Tharla Tar Mag starring Jui Gadkari has received a lot of love from audience since its inception this year. The serial narrates the story of an independent and brave woman Sayli. Tharla Tar Mag received 6.5 rating on TRP table.

4) Tujhech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe- Remake of popular Hindi daily sitcom, Kulfi Kumar Bajewal, Tujhech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe acquires fourth position in TRP charts with 6.4 rating.

5) Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta- This daily soap narrates an out of the box storyline which revolves around how Jaydeep, a boy from an affluent family gets married to his domestic help Gauri. This serial is at fifth position with 5.9 TRP rating.

Advertisement

6) Aata Hou De Dhingaana- The dance show involving popular celebrities competing against each other is at sixth position with 5.7 TRP.

7) Thipkyanchi Rangoli- This serial has shifted to the bottom of TRP table with 5.5 rating.

Read all the Latest Movies News here