Aai Kuthe Kay Karle Fame Rupali Bhonsale Takes Part in 'What’s in My Bag'

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte is not just one of the longest-running but also the highest-rated shows on Marathi television. Rupali Bhonsle, the actor who plays the role of Aniruddha’s second wife Sanjana in the show, is extremely popular among viewers. Fans follow her on her social media handle, and her pictures and videos get a lot of likes and views. Recently, she appeared on the “What’s in My Bag?" series.

In this video, Rupali Bhosale confesses to being a cleanliness and hygiene freak. She says that she always likes to keep things in their respective places. Rupali is seen telling the audience that her bag is her world. Among her bag’s contents, first comes a small pouch where she keeps her car keys, her rubber band, and her iPhone headsets. Then there is her iPhone, which has a Do Not Touch My Phone sticker on it.

Advertisement

After that comes her power bank, followed by sunscreen lotion. She is a fan of glasses, so she has a lot of glasses in her bag. Apart from this, she also showed viewers her card, her passport-sized photo and her money purse.

At last, she produced a small box containing cloves and other spices which she said were used as mouth fresheners. “I don’t like chewing gum," she says. “That’s why I keep these things in my bag to fresh my mouth and keep my breath free of odour."

She also carries make-up ingredients like lip-balm, lipsticks of various shades, mascara, and liner. She also carries a pair of nail cutters and bottles of perfume.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.