One of the most popular Marathi TV shows Aai Kuthe Kay Karte is back with an interesting twist. In the coming episodes, the viewers are going to witness the wedding of the most-loved onscreen couple, Arundhati (Madhurani Gokhale Prabhulkar) and Ashutosh (Omkar Govardhan). This marks a significant turn in the life of Arundhati, as she is going to tie the wedding knot for the second time after taking a divorce from Aniruddh (Milind Gawali).

Soon after the photos and video from their upcoming episode were released, fans started showering the onscreen couple with love and affection in the comments section. Now, the photos and videos of their wedding ceremony are making a huge buzz on the internet.

Advertisement

The caption of the post read, “Finally Ashutosh and Arundhati tied the wedding knot".

Social media users have commented on the now-viral post. One user wrote, “Finally it’s happening". Another user commented, “Lovely couple". The third user added, “Inspiring serial". One user also wrote, “Awdhooot Abhinandan". Some users have even filled in the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

Advertisement

The serial Aai Kuthe Kay Karte challenges orthodox societal norms and taboos. It narrates the story of a brave woman, who after her first divorce did not let the world take control of her life. The mother of three children ended her first marriage. Arundhati found this decision difficult, but she managed to move on with her life. Aniruddh, his mother Kanchan and his son Abhishek were trying to stop Arundhati from marrying again. But she remained firm on her decision and took charge of the situation.

Madhurani Gokhale Prabhulkar is known for Bhabhipedia, Aai Kuthe Kay Karte, and Namdar Mukhyamantri Ganpya Gawde. She has also acted in films like Mani Mangalsutra, Navra Mazha Navsacha, and Lekroo. Madhurani tied the wedding knot with director Pramod Prabhulkar.

Advertisement

Omkar Govardhan is best known for Kaminey, Love Lagna Locha, and Dokyala Shot. Some of his other projects include Dithee, Savitri Joti, Runh: The Debt, and Sanshay Kallol. Now, the actor will also be seen in Rani Rang and Video Parlour.

Read all the Latest Movies News here