Aai Kuthe Kay Karte Fame Ashwini Magangade Starts Her NGO Flying Angel

Star Pravah’s Marathi TV show Aai Kuthe Kay Karte won the hearts of the audience within a short period of time. Based on the Bengali TV show Sreemoyee, it is one of the most popular Marathi daily soaps. The characters are also loved by the audience. Actress Ashwini Mahangde, who plays the character Anagha in this serial, is a fan favourite. Presently, she is in the news for adding yet another feather to her cap, which she has shared on social media.

Ashwini has made an important announcement on the occasion of the New Year. Ashwini has started a new NGO named ‘Flying Angel’. She shared a post about it on social media. She also shared some photos from the inauguration of her new NGO. Flying Angels, according to her, is aimed at providing a stepping stone and helping young women achieve their dreams. The captivating caption caught everyone’s attention.

Ashwini wrote, “Many a time we see people posting about doing something new on New Year’s Day. Basically, dad and I prefer to move on with our people. But those who are with you should be willing to work hard. Through the Swarajya Pratishthan in Maharashtra, I have got the opportunity to work for women in the state for the last three years. I realized there are many women who have art in them but they don’t meet the right people or the right platform.

“We aim to guide these women and pave the way for you to stand on your own feet. Me, Ashwini Mahangade and Nilesh Jagdale will always stand for you. The only condition is that we will find our satisfaction in your success but you don’t fall short of working hard. Let’s talk soon in detail, today we are presenting the logo of Flying Angel with the blessings of everyone," she concluded.

