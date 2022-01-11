Aai Kuthe Kay Karte Fame Rupali Bhosale Tests Positive for Covid-19

Marathi TV actor Rupali Bhosale, who plays the character of Sanjana on the hit show Aai Kuthe Kay Karte, is the latest celeb to have tested Covid-19 positive. the actor had undergone an RT-PCR test after reporting a mild fever. Rupali was shooting for her Star Pravah show, Aai Kuthe Kay Karte, when her reports came. Following Rupali’s positive test, the producers suspended the shooting schedule and asked all the actors on the sets to get tested.

“Despite utmost precautions, I have tested positive for Covid -19. I have been following all the protocols and I have isolated myself at my home. I am sure I will come back stronger and better," Rupali wrote on Instagram.

The actor has also urged her fans to stay safe and mask up as the virus is spreading once again, adding that she will come back stronger and needs blessings to defeat this virus.

Rupali has isolated herself in her house and is in touch with her doctors. According to reports, the Tv actor has been asked to stay in home quarantine for the next fifteen days.

Marathiserials_official, an Instagram page that reports all the latest developments from the world of Marathi TV, also shared the news of Rupali Bhosale contracting the virus.

Meanwhile, the producers of Aai Kuthe Kay Karte said that the shooting for the show was underway following all the Covid-19 guidelines, and despite that, Rupali tested positive for the virus and was sent on a break.

