Aai Kuthe Kay Karte Fame Rupali Bhosale to Perform Lavani at This New Year Event

Actor Rupali Bhosale, known for her role of Sanjana in the Marathi show Aai Kuthe Kay Karte, is very active on social media as well. She connects with her fans through new reels and pictures. Amid all this, some interesting new pictures of the actor have come up. Since everyone is getting ready to welcome the new year, so are the actors. As per reports, Rupali will be performing at a new year special event, Star Pravah Dhumdhadaka 2022.

This special event will be full of entertainment for the audience. Rupali’s amazing performance will be a cherry on the top for her fans. According to reports, Rupali will be doing amazing Lavani. The audience will get to see Sanjana’s Marathi avatar through this performance. The event, Star Pravah Dhumdhadaka 2022, will reportedly be broadcast on Sunday, January 2 at 7 pm.

Advertisement

For Rupali’s fans, her performance will be no less than a lottery. Since it is a new year’s event, there will be many more interesting and entertaining things for the audience to watch.

As far as Rupali is concerned, she is also very well known for a Hindi show, Badi Doooor Se Aaye Hai. She played the character of Varsha Ghotala in the show. It was a comedy show that aired on SAB TV and entertained the audience a lot.

The actor impressed the Hindi-speaking audience a lot with her performance. Well-known actor Sumeet Raghavan was seen opposite Rupali, and the cast included many more good comedy actors.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.