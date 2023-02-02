Marathi TV show Aai Kuthe Kay Karte has been keeping the audience enthralled since the show premiered on December 23, 2019. It is getting more interesting day by day. New twists and turns are constantly coming in this series. This series revolves around the character of Arundhati played by Madhurani Gokhale Prabhulkar. Various incidents are happening continuously in the series. Currently, the series has reached a very exciting point. Arundhati and Asutosh have finally come together in the series. Both of them have decided to get married by telling each other’s feelings. But Anirudh seems to bring a new twist to the series.

Arundhati has finally decided to marry Ashutosh no matter what. But she is opposed by the Deshmukh family. Only Appa, Yash and Anagha stand firm with Arundhati and everyone else opposes the marriage. Kanchan also doesn’t agree with Arundhati getting married again. In this way, Arundhati will go against everyone and stand strong.

Recently, Serial Jatra posted a new promo of the serial. Accordingly, Arundhati tells Kanchan, Anirudh and Abhi, “My decision is made. Whatever happens, I will marry Ashutosh." Anirudh is shocked to hear this. He tells her, “Arundhati if you marry again, you will not be able to come back to Deshmukh’s house. And I will not change my decision at all." Everyone in the house is shocked to hear Anirudh’s decision. On the other hand, Ashutosh is strongly supporting Arundhati.

Watch the promo here:

The episode will be telecasted today and it will be interesting to watch what will happen next. Will Arundhati and Ashutosh get married? What will Anirudh do? Sanjana is moving away from Anirudh forever. Sanjana also said that these two will divorce soon. The audience is curious to see whether Anirudh’s behaviour will lead to a permanent rift between him and Sanjana.

Will Anirudh agree that Arundhati will marry another person again? Along with Deshmukh’s family, the viewers of the series are eager to see if Arundhati and Ashutosh will finally get married. On one hand, when Abhi and Angha’s relationship is breaking in the house, it is important to see how Arundhati herself will reconcile the new relationship, and whether everyone in the house will support her in this decision.

Aye Kuthe Kay Karte is bankrolled by Rajan Shahi’s Directors Kut Productions. It airs on Star Pravah and is based on the Bengali series Sreemoyee on Star Jalsha. Aye Kuthe Kay Karte is also available on Disney + Hotstar.

