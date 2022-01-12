Aai Kuthe Kay Karte Madhurani Prabhulkar's Latest Insta Post Leaves Fans Overwhelmed

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte fame Madhurani Prabhulkar has shared on her Instagram handle a picture from the sets of the popular Marathi show. In the picture, all the members of the Deshmukh family are seen in one frame. The photo is from the days of Abhi and Anagha’s wedding.

Madhurani Prabhulkar said that the Deshmukh house has been quite overcrowded for the last few days. But now all the music and festivities are over and nothing is left. Although the Deshmukh house will now have a new member, the days of festivities will sorely be missed. She has also written that it is now time for Arundhati to leave the house.

Madhurani’s caption to the post has made a lot of fans emotional. A lot of Instagram users have also commented on the actor’s post. Some of them said that tears come to their eyes if they even think about not watching the show.

Advertisement

She also thanked the directors, saying that Ravi Karmarkar and his associate Subodh Bare had a very difficult time getting the actors to act properly when everyone was in the mood for merrymaking and jokes.

Speaking of the current track, the wedding of Abhi and Anagha was in full swing for the last few days, but now it is over and everyone is slowly getting back to their regular lives. Now, the show is likely to follow a new track. Viewers are eagerly waiting to see what lies in store next for them.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.