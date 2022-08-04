Aai Kuthe Kay Karte Update: Arundhati Celebrates Mangalagaur Festival

Popular Marathi television show Aai Kuthe Kay Karte has won the hearts of the audiences from the day of its premiere on Star Pravah. It has always been in the news due to its regular twists and turns in the storyline.

Now, this show is entering a festive mood. The Mangalagaur festival is going to be celebrated in the show. In the Deshmukh family, Anagha and Sanjana along with Arundhati will be seen celebrating their first Mangalagaur festival together after marriage. On this occasion, all the Deshmukh family members have come together. Due to this, an atmosphere of happiness can be seen in Deshmukh’s house.

Mangalagaur festival is celebrated in the month of Shravan as per the Hindu calendar across Maharashtra. On this occasion the married women perform the Mangalagaur pooja together. They also celebrate the day with dance, song and fun games.

The women of the Deshmukh family will also be seen playing games for Angha and Sanjan’s first Mangalagaur celebration. Arundhati, Angha, Sanjana, Isha, Gauri and Kanchan will be seen in festive looks.

Recently, a social media page Rajashri Marathi shared a video in which Arundhati’s excitement for Angha and Sanjana’s first Mangalagaur ceremony is seen. She is seen playing the games enthusiastically during the celebration. Arundhati is also seen grooving.

According to a recent promo of the serial, there is a possibility of disturbances in the happy atmosphere of the Deshmukh family. Ashutosh is likely to create controversy in the show. So, whether this Mangalagaur festival will continue for a long time or Arundhati, who looks happy, will face a new crisis, viewers are eager to watch in the upcoming episodes.

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte is based on the Bengali series Sreemoyee, which airs on Star Jalsha. This series is produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut Productions.

