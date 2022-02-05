Aai Kuthe Kay Karte Update: Ashutosh Loves For Arundhati?

Popular Marathi show Aai Kuthe Kay Karte often makes headlines for its engaging content. The makers have now introduced a new twist in the family drama. As per a social media post, a love angle between Arundhati and Ashutosh will be witnessed in the coming episode of the show.

Ashutosh will soon realise his feelings for Arundhati Deshmukh. Meanwhile, it is also reported that there will be a new entry in the serial soon. This character is Ashutosh’s sister. However, no official information regarding the update has been released by the makers.

In the show, Ashutosh is Arundhati’s friend and also her business partner. He has offered her a song in his album. And, soon, the track sung by Arundhati will roll out in the market.

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte is popular among the masses. The show has been remade in Hindi by Rajan Shahi. The title of the Hindi remake is Anupamaa it stars Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’s Monisha aka Rupali Ganguly in the lead character of Anupamaa Shah. While in the Marathi version, Madhurani Gole-Prabhulkar is playing the role of mother.

Coming to the male lead role, Sudhanshu Pandey is playing Anupama’s husband, Vanraj Shah while in AKKK, Milind Gawali dons the role of Anirudh Vinayakrao Deshmukh.

The show Anupama first aired on TV in July 2020. The Hindi version has received an overwhelming response too.

The storyline of Anupamaa is based on the life of a simple and illiterate housewife, Anupamaa who typically every time sacrifices her wishes in order to keep her family together and happy.

While the Marathi show Aai Kuthe Kay Karte also revolves around the same story, wherein the lead actress’s husband cheats on her and gradually her daughter hates her.

