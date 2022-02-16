Aai Kuthe Kay Karte's Ashwini Mahangade Dating This Man? We Might Know Something

Ashwini Mahangade, who is essaying the role of Anagha in the hit Marathi show Aai Kuthe Kay Karte, is rumoured to be dating someone. On Valentine’s Day, she shared a photo, which has people wildly speculating about her love life. So who is it, you ask?

The photo she shared was that of Nilesh Jagdale. She wished him a very happy birthday, using the hashtags #mybirthdayboy and #love. She has written a caption in Marathi, saying that she is happy for his success and that she will always cherish the moments spent with him. The post is below:

This post has sparked rumours that the two might be in a relationship. The post, which shows Nilesh and Ashwini staring lovingly at each other, has more than 17,000 likes. In the picture, Nilesh is in a white shirt and a navy blue suit, while Ashwini is in a purple saree and jewellery.

Apart from being an actor, Ashwini Mahangade is also the founder of the Swarajya Foundation, which is involved in social work and caring for the needy. She also seems to be getting Nilesh’s support in her social work. \

As far as her acting is concerned, Ashwini has played important roles in shows such as Asmita, Swarajya Rakshak, and Shambhaji.

Currently, Ashwini is playing the role of Anagha in Aai Kuthe Kay Karte. In the show, she is Anupama’s daughter-in-law and Abhishek’s wife. Her onscreen wedding had brought a lot of happiness and celebration to the show.

So, are Ashwini and Nikesh dating? Only time will tell. Meanwhile, fans will continue to enjoy the on-screen chemistry between Abhishek and Anagha.

