Aai Kuthe Kay Karte’s Madhurani Gokhale Prabhulkar Looks Ethereal in Latest Saree Pics

Madhurani Gokhale Prabhulkar, of Aai Kuthe Kay Karte, has earned a name for herself in the Marathi television industry. Her show has become a huge success. The actor received a lot of attention for her role as Arundhati in the series. She is an actor, a producer, a singer, a host, and a composer, among many other things. Recently, she uploaded a lovely snapshot of herself in a pink saree with an equally charming caption.

The actor can be seen wearing a stunning solid magenta saree with golden borders in the photograph. Her attention-grabbing style was wonderfully complemented by her classic choker necklace and minimal make-up. Her hair was placed back in a low bun and adorned with real flowers to match the colour of her drape.

Advertisement

Recently, on the occasion of International Women’s Day on March 8, she offered a bold and uplifting message to all women around. Posting a video on her Instagram account, she advised women to live their lives the way they desire and to prioritise themselves. Madhurani also discussed her Aai Kuthe Kay Karte character Arundhati and what the role has given her in her personal life.

She said, “Today, Arundhati has become a place of inspiration for many women and children in Maharashtra. Everyone sees themselves somewhere in Arundhati’s journey. Realizing Arundhati, this journey of hers has taught me a lot about Madhurani.

Advertisement

She went on to explain that she wants everyone to put themselves first. “Do what you like. Do what makes you happy. Be with friends and accept her the way they are and yes, while doing this take care of yourself, not just physically, but also mentally," she added.

Meanwhile, Madhurani has appeared in Marathi films such as Indra Dhanush, God Gupit, and many others. Madhurani’s debut feature film as a producer, God Gupit, was released in 2003.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.