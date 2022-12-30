Aai Kuthe Kay Karte's Madhurani Prabhulkar Slays Troll With A Perfect Response

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte fame Madhurani Gokhale Prabhulkar has cemented a special place in the hearts of Marathi viewers. Madhurani’s on-screen character Arundhati in the TV show Aai Kuthe Kay Karte is widely loved by many. The actress, who is married to renowned film director Pramod Prabhulkar, has a daughter. Madhurani often drops adorable pictures with her husband and her little one on social media, updating fans of her whereabouts.

Recently, the Marathi actress had to face the brunt of trolling, after she shared a picture with her daughter on Instagram. A social media user lambasted Madhurani for her choice of dressing. The string of pictures captured the Aai Kuthe Kay Karte actress wearing a pink sweatshirt, as she clicked some adorable selfies with her daughter. The duo seemed to enjoy a mother-daughter vacation at an undisclosed destination. “Mother-daughter vacation time," read the caption.

Both Madhurani and her daughter sported big smiles as they posed with each other, hugging one another. Her outfit appeared to create displeasure with one Instagram user. The individual also pointed out that Madhurani had not applied kumkum as per South Indian traditions, adding that her western outfit did not suit the character that she was playing on-screen.

Expressing his discontent in the comment section, the user criticised, “What is the reason to take a photo in a modern look and share it after playing a decent role? Married women put kumkum no matter what. And it doesn’t mean that no one will give them modern roles because of applying kumkum. How appropriate is it to set such an example for their daughters after playing a decent role in the series? Southern actresses follow her traditional style of costumes publicly in their personal lives too."

Madhurani was quick to hit back at the troller, urging him not to interfere in her personal life. The Marathi star did not hold back and replied, “Who are you to tell me what I should do in my personal life? If you are so fond of Marathi tradition, then why have you taken a photo wearing a blazer? Should have done Marathi attire."

Madhurani, besides proving her acting prowess, is also a talented musician and poetess. The Marathi diva often shares poems written by her on her social media handle, which are well-appreciated by her fans. She is currently seen in Aai Kuthe Kay Karte. Earlier, the popular Marathi serial dropped a video on Instagram, celebrating their show’s three-year-run.

