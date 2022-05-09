Aai Kuthe Kay Karte’s Milind Gawali Pens A Beautiful Note On Mother’s Day

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte is one of the most popular shows on Marathi television. Fans are always looking for updates from the shooting sets. And, now Milind Gawali, who has been associated with the show since its inception, has penned a beautiful letter on Mother’s Day.

Sharing a video clip of a compilation of his mother’s photos, he wrote a heartfelt caption for his mother as well.

“Every day is a Mother’s Day. My mother was not born but she visited this planet Earth on 21 June 1946 to spread love to serve to help others

She taught us what unconditional love means and she left this planet Earth on 2nd March 2009," he wrote.

Advertisement

He also recalled an inspiring story about a sadhu and a scorpion that his mother had narrated to him when he was being rebellious and a troubled kid. In the story, the sadhu tries to help a drowning scorpion in spite of the fact that it was biting him. When a passer-by asked him why he still helped the scorpion, the sadhu said, “Such a small creature does not leave his nature and his natural instinct of biting then why should I leave my nature of helping others he’s doing his job and I am doing my job"

Milind Gawali said his mother had left behind wonderful memories, lots of teaching and humungous blessings. He concluded by saying that while the world celebrates Mother Day on a specific day, he urges his fans to celebrate it every day as every mother deserves unconditional love.

Advertisement

Milind Gawali plays a character with negative shades named Aniruddha in Aai Kuthe Kay Karte. He has a considerable fan following as his performance in the show is loved by all.

Before this, Milind Gawali shared a post regarding his father visiting the sets of the serial.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.