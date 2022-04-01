Aai Kuthe Kay Karte's Milind Gawali Praises Medha Jambotkar in Instagram Post

Milind Gawali, who plays Anirudh on the show serial Aai Kuthe Kay Karte, has received a big thumbs-up from the fans for the way he has pulled the character. Despite its negative shades, Milind has played Anirudh with a lot of conviction, making him highly popular. Milind shares a very cordial relationship with his co-stars as well. Recently, he wrote a post praising Medha Jambotkar.

Milind wrote that Medha possesses an extremely affectionate demeanour. Milind wrote that his mother-in-law was similar to Medha. The actor was reminded of the fact that she (his mother in law) would pray for his successful acting career.

Milind wrote further that he and Medha get to meet rarely, for they have very few scenes together. HE said that despite the less screen time, whenever Medha arrives on the sets, it becomes pleasant.

Milind wrote that even while doing emotional scenes, they indulge in mischievous antics. The actor said that when he was living in Mahim, Medha’s mother Manorama Wagle also lived there. Milind wrote that he couldn’t meet her mother, but felt lucky enough to work with Medha.

In a video shared on Instagram, Milind and Medha are seen as part of a serious scene first. He bows to touch Medha’s feet and walks out. Medha is seen looking quite tense in the video. And then the BTS video wherein they are seen meeting each other happily without any formalities.

Madhurani Gokhale Prabhulkar, who enacts the role of Arundhati, expressed her delight in the comment section. Other fans were also left laughing watching hilarious scenes enacted by both actors.

Apart from Milind and Madhurani, Pooja Pawar, Jayant Sawarkar, Rupali Bhosale and others are also part of the cast. Rajan Shahi, the maker of this serial, has made Anupama with a similar concept in Hindi.

