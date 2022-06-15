Aai Kuthe Kay Karte's Rupali Bhosale Looks Ethereal In A Red Saree

No matter how beautiful an ensemble looks, the elegance of sarees will never be replaced with anything. When it comes to sarees, actress Rupali Bhosale makes the best choices. She has shared a pictrue of her latest look from the sets of Aai Kuthe Kay Karte. The all-glam look was for the special Vat Purnima episode. Rupali plays the role of Sanjana in the serial.

And, the best part about these photos is that Rupali has done the makeup all by herself. She has shared these photos with “Sanjana" written in the caption.

Rupali Bhosale looked like a vision in a red saree by Zari Banaras. Rupali’s bangles, neckpiece and gajra bun make up for an enchanting style statement. She made millions of hearts flutter as she smiled for the cameras with the pooja thali. Rupali’s fans formed a bee-line to the comment section applauding her looks.

Rupali has also shared an Instagram Reels doing makeup. She was helped a little by one of her crew members. It was followed by Rupali doing all the puja rituals.

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte narrates the story of Arundhati, a housewife who sets out to carve her own identity. She does this after Deshmukh (her in-laws) family takes her for granted. Rupali enacts Sanjana’s character who starts an affair with Anirudh (Arundhati’s husband). Coming back to the Vat Purnima episode, Sanjana has kept fast for the first time for Anirudh.

Despite the fact that Rupali enacts a negative character, she has struck a chord with the audience. Rupali’s fan base has also increased manifold after this serial. In a recent incident, one fan showered praises on her picture. The fan wrote that he watches Aai Kuthe Kay Karte only for Sanjana’s character. Needless to say, that Aai Kuthe Kay Karte is a milestone for Rupali. Talking about Aai Kuthe Kay Karte, the serial is hugely popular across all Marathi households.

