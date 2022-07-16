Aai Kuthe Kay Karte’s Rupali Bhosle Stuns Fans With Her Ethnic Ensemble

Marathi TV actress Rupali Bhosle is known for her role as Sanjana in Aai Kuthe Kay Karte. The diva never misses a chance to treat our Insta feeds to her fashion games.

Recently, the actress did something similar when she flooded ur feed with a set of pictures in her ethnic ensemble. The Marathi Mulgi looked no less than a princess when she wore a colour-blocked lehenga and gave major outfit inspiration.

She wore a classic combination of baby pink and purple number and made heads turn. The whole Internet was set ablaze when they saw the beauty in a royal avatar. She went with a much trending piece of jewellery that is matha patti maang tikka paired with a pair of earing and a neckpiece. Talking about her makeup, she wore a neutral base with gold shimmery eyes and nude lip colour.

Netizens could not stop themselves from showering love on her post. One of her fans said, “So cute like a princess! I wish the universe should give me a cute wife like you soon." Another fan said, “You are looking so so so so sweet and loving." One more said, “Bollywood next superstar."

Before this, the actress broke the Internet with her lilac monochrome fit. She wore a khaddi chiffon saree from the shelves of Aura Benara and paired it up with a puffy sleeves blouse. Keeping it all subtle and Adding spice to the fit can be a difficult thing. But she aced the entire lilac fit she added pop-up colour by adding two different coloured roses to her bun that is yellow and orange.

She kept her makeup minimal and added a pair of diamond earrings and that’s it.

