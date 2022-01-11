Aai Kuthey Kay Karte's Rupali Bhonsale to Feature in Music Video With Sehban Azim

Rupali Bhonsale, who plays Sanjana in Marathi show Aai Kuthey Kay Karte, and Tujhse Hai Raabta fame Sehban Azim will soon be seen in a music video Jeev Zala Mogra.

The news has been shared by Rupali Bhosale’s Instagram fan page with a poster featuring Rupali and Sehban.

“Tujhse Hai Raabta fame Sehban Azim and Rupali Bhosale comes together for a Marathi Music video titled ‘Jeev Zala Mogra’ Sehban is known for his role of ACP Malhar Rane in Zee TV’s Tujhse Hai Raabta whereas Rupali is known for playing Sanjana in Rajan Shahi’s Marathi show Aai Kuthey Kay Karte. Are you guys excited to watch them together in a new project", the post read.

Soon after the post was shared, fans filled the comment section with love and congratulatory wishes.

In Aai Kuthey Kay Karte, Rupali plays the role of Sanjana. In the grey-shade role, Rupali is paired opposite Madhurani Prabhulkar and Milind Gawali. Despite playing an antagonist in the show, Rupali has been able to make a different fan base for herself and reached every household in the region.

The actor is an ardent social media user and often remains in the headline for her unique and trending fashion sense.

Rupali Bhosale is one of the names that made Bigg Boss Marathi famous. She has acted in many Marathi and Hindi serials and recently celebrated her birthday.

