After the successful run of Varisu, Thalapathy Vijay joined hands with Lokesh Kanagaraj. Prior to the official announcement, a source from showbiz confirmed the update to the media. But formally on January 30, Lokesh and Vijay shared news of their collaboration via Twitter. Since then, fans have received regular updates on the cast and photos from the puja ceremony. Let us inform you that the puja ceremony for Thalapathy 67 was completed during Varisu’s production. But now the team has officially posted the pictures of the occasion.

The venture is special for fans as it marks the reunion of Trisha Krishnan and Thalapathy Vijay after 14 years. The duo first appeared in a comedy-drama Ghilli with Vijay. Their on-screen chemistry was adored by their fans. But now there is another special update from the set of Thalapathy 67.

Advertisement

The team has added another little member to their cast. Do you know who? The little munchkin is Iyal, the daughter of Aakko fame Arjunan. Sharing the update on his Twitter account, Arjunan tweeted “Happy and proud to share with everyone that my daughter IYAL is a part of #thalapathy67 need all your love and blessings.. @ilan_iyal#iyalarjunan #ilaniyal"

Along with the update, Arjunan posted some images from the puja ceremony. In the pictures, Iyal donned a pink colour traditional attire that jammed up with the event. In the images, Iyal was standing in front of Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan. But let us tell you that Iyal is not a fresher in the industry, she has already worked in movies like Kadhalil Sodhappuvadhu Yeppadi and Tik Tik Tik among others.

Advertisement

Did you know that the actor Arjunan is the father of Ilan and Iyal, twin daughters? While Iyal will star alongside Vijay in Thalapathy 67, Ilan will star alongside Kavin in Dada to be released on February 10, 2023.

Read all the Latest Movies News here