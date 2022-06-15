Aaliyah Kashyap's BF Shawn Gregoire ‘Looking Forward To Put A Ring on Her Finger’; See Post

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap celebrated two years of togetherness with her boyfriend Shawn Gregoire. She marked the occasion by sharing PDA-filled snaps on her social media account. Shawn too reciprocated the love as he wrote a long post for her on Instagram.

In the pictures posted by the ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ director’s daughter we see her sharing a passionate kiss with Shane. As we scroll father we see candid loved-up pictures of the two. The last slide sees the two twinning in white as they sway their necks in sync, as a tune played on television.

Sharing the photos, Aaliyah wrote, “The most amazing two years of my life with my best friend & soulmate. Happy anniversary my love, I love you forever."

Shane also shared their pictures on Instagram and wrote that he is waiting for the day to put a ring on Aaliyah’s finger. He captioned it, “Happy 2 Year Anniversary to this sweet angel who I call the love of my life. You are my best friend and partner in everything! I am so grateful for all of the joy you bring me each day and the space you give me for me to grow + be myself! Oh how I love you, and sincerely look forward to the day I put a ring on your finger."

Responding to her beau’s post, Aaliyah wrote, “I love you so much. I wanna cry at this caption."

Soon after scores of their followers chimed into the comments section. One person wrote, “Can’t wait for that Indian wedding." Another one said, “Ya’ll better invite me to your wedding." A third comment read, “Such cute photos," another person said, “You just proposed. @aaliyahkashyap he just proposed."

Aaliyah met Shane on a dating app, and she had shared about the same in her vlog. “On the dating app, I swiped on him first. On Hinge, it’s like, you swipe on them, and then there is a like section where you can see who has liked you. And then, you can either like them back or ignore it. So he liked me back and we spoke," she said.

Recently, on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, Aaliyah shared a cute video on Instagram in which the duo was seen spending quality time at the spa in a resort.

