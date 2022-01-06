Home » News » Movies » Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh Divorce After Nine Years of Marriage, Actress Gets Daughter's Custody: Report

Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh Divorce After Nine Years of Marriage, Actress Gets Daughter's Custody: Report

Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali are divorced.
Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali are divorced.

Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh are reportedly divorced. The couple was married for nine years and have a two-year-old daughter, Ayra.

Advertisement
Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: January 06, 2022, 15:59 IST

Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh are reportedly divorced. A new report claims that the television stars’ divorce papers came through nine months ago and both the actors chose to keep the development away from the spotlight. Aamir and Sanjeeda have a two-year-old daughter Ayra.

Sanjeeda and Aamir were dating for a long time before they tied the knot in 2012. Rumours of their separation began in 2020. It was also reported that Sanjeeda moved out of their home in the summer of 2020. There were also rumours that they had their daughter through surrogacy.

A source, speaking with Hindustan Times, shared the news of Sanjeeda and Aamir’s divorce and explained the reason the couple kept it under the wraps. “It has been around nine months since the divorce papers came through. They have moved on in their respective lives. Both of them are extremely private, and thus didn’t wish to give out any official statement about the divorce," the insider said.

Advertisement

The report also added that Aamir and Sanjeeda’s daughter Ayra’s custody is with Sanjeeda and the actress is living in her paternal house after the divorce. While Sanjeeda chose to not comment over the development, Aamir wished his ex-wife ‘all the happiness’.

RELATED NEWS

Sanjeeda and Aamir were among the most favourite television couples. The couple was seen participating in Nach Baliye 3 and had won that season. Sanjeeda is popularly known for her television shows Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa, Ek Hasina Thi and Love Ka Hai Intezaar. Sanjeeda was also seen playing a small role in Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini’s Baghban. Her recent Bollwyood ventures include Bejoy Nambiar’s Taish and the digital film Kaali Khuhi.

Aamir, on the other hand, was seen in shows such as Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki and F.I.R. He also appeared in Bollywood movies such as Yeh Kya Ho Raha Hai? and I Hate Luv Storys.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Follow us on
Entertainment Bureau Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interviews and photos of the biggest stars. Be it the newest kid on the block, or the biggest blockbusters of the month, we have our eyes on everything that goes on in the glitzy world of entertainment. From South cinema to Bollywood and ‘Saas-Bahus’ to ‘K-dramas’, click here to get your share of the latest.

first published: January 06, 2022, 15:59 IST