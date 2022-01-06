Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh Divorce After Nine Years of Marriage, Actress Gets Daughter's Custody: Report

Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh are reportedly divorced. A new report claims that the television stars’ divorce papers came through nine months ago and both the actors chose to keep the development away from the spotlight. Aamir and Sanjeeda have a two-year-old daughter Ayra.

Sanjeeda and Aamir were dating for a long time before they tied the knot in 2012. Rumours of their separation began in 2020. It was also reported that Sanjeeda moved out of their home in the summer of 2020. There were also rumours that they had their daughter through surrogacy.

A source, speaking with Hindustan Times, shared the news of Sanjeeda and Aamir’s divorce and explained the reason the couple kept it under the wraps. “It has been around nine months since the divorce papers came through. They have moved on in their respective lives. Both of them are extremely private, and thus didn’t wish to give out any official statement about the divorce," the insider said.

The report also added that Aamir and Sanjeeda’s daughter Ayra’s custody is with Sanjeeda and the actress is living in her paternal house after the divorce. While Sanjeeda chose to not comment over the development, Aamir wished his ex-wife ‘all the happiness’.

Sanjeeda and Aamir were among the most favourite television couples. The couple was seen participating in Nach Baliye 3 and had won that season. Sanjeeda is popularly known for her television shows Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa, Ek Hasina Thi and Love Ka Hai Intezaar. Sanjeeda was also seen playing a small role in Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini’s Baghban. Her recent Bollwyood ventures include Bejoy Nambiar’s Taish and the digital film Kaali Khuhi.

Aamir, on the other hand, was seen in shows such as Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki and F.I.R. He also appeared in Bollywood movies such as Yeh Kya Ho Raha Hai? and I Hate Luv Storys.

