Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh Divorced, Ajith Kumar's Valimai Release Delayed Due to Covid-19

Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh are divorced. The television actors were married for nine years. The custody of their daughter, two-year-old Ayra, has been given to Sanjeeda. While the couple has remained mum about the development, a source shared details of their divorce.

Boney Kapoor shared a heartbreaking update for Ajith Kumar fans on Thursday evening. The producer announced that Valimai has been postponed. In a statement shared on Instagram, Boney confirmed the news and revealed the reason behind the delay. The producer is yet to reveal the new Valimai release date.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s first item song Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava, for Allu Arjun’s Pushpa, is already a hit. The actress shared a new behind-the-scenes video from the Pushpa item song and gave a glimpse of the intense choreography sessions that she went through to deliver the flawless performance. In the video, Samantha is seen rehearsing for the track and complaining about the choreographers.

Money Heist star Esther Acebo, more popularly known as Stockholm for her role in Money Heist, caught desi fans’ attention after one of her videos showed a painting of the Lord Ganesha, the Hindu God of wisdom, luck and prosperity. Many social media users proudly shared screenshots of the video on various social media platforms.

Andhrawala producer Avula Giri revealed Jr NTR’s Andhrawala and his career suffered back in 2004 due to two reasons. Speaking to IndiaGlitz, the producer said that the first was that Jr NTR had already given a big hit with SS Rajamouli’s Simhadri a few months before Andhrawala was released. The second was the Andhrawala audio function in Nimmakuru that was attended by 15 lakh people. This incident was a major setback for the film Dishti. According to him, such a ruckus should not have been created.

