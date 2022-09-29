Aamir Ali Announces The Good Wife Shoot Wrap, Thanks Kajol and Team

Aamir Ali has finally wrapped up the shoot for his upcoming mystery drama series The Good Wife. The eagerly anticipated series also stars Kajol in the lead role. Prior to this, Aamir Ali starred in many television shows. Aamir today posted a picture to thank his co-star for making his experience on this project worthwhile and informing his fans about the announcement.

Aamir Ali wrote, “N it’s a wrap… Suparn Verma thank u for being u always n keeping an amazing vibe on ur sets, it’s infectious n the whole unit is amazing coz of u Hope I surprised u, n u know I love u". He added, “Kubbra Sait thxx for being an amazing co-star my sweet, you are a female version of Suparn n always stay pagal, love u too". Aamir further said, “Kajol ma’am now I’m a bigger fan of urs.. Thanks for being so lovely. To the whole team."

A few days back, filmmaker Suparn Verma took to his Instagram handle to share a picture from their shooting days. In the picture, one can notice the cameras and a car along with the beautiful location of St Xavier’s College. Along with the picture, he wrote, “Places, music, smells are time machines. Back at my alma mater @sxcbom shooting #TheGoodWife @kajol @banijayasia @disneyplushotstar". Take a look at the picture below.

The show is based on the American television series of the same name, which starred Julianna Margulies in the lead role. Earlier, a 30-second trailer for the show was released, in which Kajol confidently walks into a courtroom and asks, “Shuru karein?" “Pyaar. Kanoon. Dhokha," says the show’s tagline. This is Kajol’s first show on a streaming platform. The actor previously appeared in the Netflix film Tribhanga, directed by Renuka Shahane and starring Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar.

The US version of The Good Wife premiered in 2009 and ran for seven seasons. The drama focused on Alicia Florrick, a woman who must support her politician husband after he is implicated in a sexual misconduct scandal while resuming her legal practice. The makers haven’t revealed the release date of Aamir Ali and Kajol starrer The Good Wife yet.

