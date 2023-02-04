Home » News » Movies » Aamir Ali Hugs Shamita Shetty in Viral Photo Days After Denying Their Romance

Aamir Ali Hugs Shamita Shetty in Viral Photo Days After Denying Their Romance

Earlier this week, Aamir Ali issued a video statement and clarified that he and Shamita Shetty are only 'very very close friends'.

Last Updated: February 04, 2023, 08:32 IST

Prior to Aamir Ali, Shamita Shetty had also dismissed their dating rumours. (Photos: Instagram)
Prior to Aamir Ali, Shamita Shetty had also dismissed their dating rumours.

Aamir Ali was snapped on Friday night as he arrived for the screening of Shamita Shetty’s upcoming movie ‘The Tenant’. Aamir sported a black t-shirt with a pair of trousers of the same colour. He layered it with a brown jacket and looked absolutely charming. In one of the pictures that surfaced online, the actor was seen sharing a friendly hug with Shamita.

Interestingly, this comes days after Aamir Ali dismissed his and Shamita Shetty’s dating rumours. He issued a video statement and clarified that the two are only ‘very very close friends’.

“Hi, don’t know what to say. My mom has always taught me to be a gentleman. If someone comes home, I generally drop them to the door… whoever that is. A friend of mine was there and I escorted her to her car. I was just being a friend but it became something else. Guys, we are single. I am single, she is single. We are very very close friends and that’s about it," Aamir said.

Prior to Aamir, Shamita had also lashed out at netizens for linking her to Ek Hasina Thi actor. Clarifying that she is ‘single and happy’, Shamita had urged netizens to ‘open their minds’. “I’m baffled by society and its convenient prudish mindset all across. Why is every action and every person subjected to scrutiny or snap judgement with no reality check? There are possibilities beyond the narrow-minded assumptions of the NETIZENS," Shamita wrote in a tweet. “It’s high time we open our minds to it! Single n happy .. let’s focus on more important issues in this country!" the actress added.

For the unversed, rumours of Shamita Shetty dating Aamir Ali made headlines after a video went viral on social media in which Ali was seen kissing Bigg Boss OTT fame on her cheek.

Shamita Shetty was previously dating Raqesh Bapat. The two fell in love during their Bigg Boss OTT stint but parted ways in July last year. On the other hand, Aamir Ali was previously married to Sanjeeda Shaikh. However, the two got separated in January 2021 i.e after nine years of their marriage.

first published: February 04, 2023, 08:32 IST
last updated: February 04, 2023, 08:32 IST
