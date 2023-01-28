Aamir Ali Kisses Shamita Shetty, Can't Keep His Hands Off Her In Viral Video; Fans Ask 'Are They Dating?'

Close friends Shamita Shetty and Aamir Ali were spotted in Mumbai on Friday night. However, what stole the limelight was their friendly banter while saying goodbye. The video that is going viral on the internet shows Shamita Shetty posing for the paparazzi. Soon, Aamir Ali comes out of nowhere and escorts her to her car. While Shamita waits to get into her car, the paparazzi requested for a photo together. She gets into the car and Aamir leans in to say goodbye with a kiss on her cheek. The actor quickly closes the car door and rushes towards the restaurant.

The video was shared by Instant Bollywood on Instagram. Social media users were left stunned by the video and went on to express themselves in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Old friends like family." Another user wrote, “So happy for him." One more user asked, “Is she dating him?"

Watch the video below:

Shamita Shetty, who is an avid social media user, went on to share pictures from her outing last night. The actress partied with Anusha Dandekar, Mandira Bedi, Aamir Ali, Jennifer Winget, Samita Bangargi, Ashish Chowdhry and many more. The Mohabbatein actress shared a string of pictures on her Instagram stories where she posed with her friends. For the occasion, the diva donned a white top with a plunging neckline and noodles straps. She paired it with a leather skirt that was designed with studs on it. Whereas, Aamir wore a grey t-shirt, blue pants and a white jacket. Jennifer opted for a red dress and Anusha wore a green metallic dress. Take a look at the pictures below.

Aamir Ali was married to Sanjeeda Shaikh. After nearly nine years of marriage, they got separated in January 2021. Shamita Shetty, on the other hand, was earlier in a relationship with Raqesh Bapat. Their relationship began on Bigg Boss OTT and continued even after the show ended. However, the duo called it quits in early 2022 and went their separate ways.

