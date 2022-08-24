Aamir Ali Opens Up About Divorce With Sanjeeda Shaikh: 'I Was Shaken After My Marriage Fell Apart'

Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali’s separation was a major shocker as everything seemed happy in their paradise when they welcomed their daughter Ayra Ali via surrogacy. It was in August 2020, when the couple publicly announced the good news, however, just a few months later, the duo also announced their separation. Now, in a recent interaction with ETimes, Aamir Ali opened up about the divorce with Sanjeeda Shaikh and his journey of healing.

The TV star revealed that the period after his marriage was one of the most difficult times. It took him a little while to retrieve back his sportsmanship and never giving up attitude. Reportedly, he felt glad after achieving his strong self back. Now, as time passes, Ali harbour no ill feelings toward his ex-wife and only wishes her to be happy. He said, “It was extremely difficult at that point. After my marriage fell apart, main hil chuka tha (I was shaken). But I am a sportsman by nature, and I never give up. I have always been a happy soul, and I am glad that I am back to being that."

Ali continued, “I don’t harbour ill feelings for anyone and I wish the best for my ex. Sab khush raho life mein (Everyone should just be happy)." According to him, the COVID-19 pandemic gave him ample time for introspection. It helped the actor gain perspective by allowing himself to look at the positives. He explained, “During the pandemic, I got a lot of time to introspect. I started looking at the positives, be it from COVID-19 or my failed relationship."

Aamir concluded the interview by asserting that he is learning to move on and stay happy. For he believes that he can keep his close ones happy if he learns to do it first. “I learnt to move on. If I am happy, I will be able to keep everyone around me happy or my world will collapse," said Ali.

Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Sheikh dated each other for a long time before they got hitched together. The ex-couple had made their relationship public by participating together in the celebrity dance reality TV show, Nach Baliye season 3 back in 2007. 5 years later on March 2, 2012, the two finally tied the knot. The couple filed for legal separation in the second half of 2020. They were granted divorce a year later and the custody of their child was given to Sanjeeda Shaikh.

In terms of work, Sanjeeda Shaikh was last seen in Zee5’s Taish and Netflix’s Kaali Kuhi. Meanwhile, Aamir Ali has also been a part of several digital series including Naxalbari and Black Widows.

