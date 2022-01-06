Home » News » Movies » Aamir Ali's Last Post of Ex-Wife Sanjeeda Shaik Was Less Than Two Years Before Their Divorce, See Here

Aamir Ali's last post for Sanjeeda Shaikh was in December 2019.
Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh's divorce papers came through nine months ago. Here's looking at his last post dedicated to his ex-wife.

Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: January 06, 2022, 21:03 IST

Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaik are reportedly divorced. A report said that the couple’s divorce papers came through nine months ago. While the ex-couple chose to keep their separation under the wraps, fans had noticed that their relationship had hit the rocks through their social media posts.

The F.I.R. actor had last shared a post dedicated to Sanjeeda on her birthday in 2019. The post featured a video collage of the couple’s happy memories. “Happy bday love.. Ull always be a part of me n in my heart always.. stay happy n blessed.." he had captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Sanjeeda had shared a picture of Aamir on his birthday in September 2020. She took to Instagram Stories to share a picture of Aamir with his dog and wished him, “Happy birthday @aamirali…will always wish for your happiness," she had said.

Aamir and Sanjeeda dated for several years before they got married in 2012. They also have a two-year-old daughter Ayra Ali.

The news of their divorce was shared by a source close to Sanjeeda and Aamir. Speaking with Hindustan Times, the source said, “It has been around nine months since the divorce papers came through. They have moved on in their respective lives. Both of them are extremely private, and thus didn’t wish to give out any official statement about the divorce." The report also revealed that the custody of the baby has been given to Sanjeeda. Although Sanjeeda did not comment on the divorce, Aamir wished his ex-wife ‘all the happiness’.

Sanjeeda and Aamir have been busy with their work. Aamir was recently seen in the music video of Mika Singh’s new song Majnu. On Thursday, he shared a behind-the-scenes video from the shoot on his social media platform. Whereas Sanjeeda has been sharing pictures from a number of photo shoots on Instagram.

