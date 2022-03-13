Aamir Khan Admits He Took His Ex-Wives, Kids For Granted; BTS Jungkook's Blazer Rips During Performance

Aamir Khan, in an interview with News18 India, opened up about taking his family for granted. He said that when he began his career, his prime focus was on winning the audience’s hearts. While he pointed out that people ideally give three to four years, even go to the length of five years, to focus on setting a foundation for their career, he ended up giving more time to his career than to his family. “It’s my biggest mistake (not being able to spend enough time with kids). But I won’t blame my profession for it. Today, Ira is 23 but when she was 4-5, I wasn’t there for her," he said.

The actor also opened up about his separation from Kiran Rao. Aamir recalled that several years ago, she had told him that he was simply not interested in his family. When asked if that was the trigger for their divorce, Aamir clarified, “Kiran and I love each other so much. We have a lot of respect and love for one another. But people don’t get this and I accept it because we don’t see it usually. Actually, Kiran and I realised that we like each other so much and consider one another family in the truest sense. Kiran and I are actually families. But our relationship of husband and wife experienced a certain change and we wanted to respect the institution of marriage." Aamir also clarified that his marriage his divorce with Kiran did not happen because of any other relationship in his life.

During the final day of Permission To Dance On Stage - Seoul, Jungkook seemingly suffered a wardrobe malfunction during the Fake Love. In videos shared from the concert, the buttons of the black blazer worn by Jungkook in the performance popped, revealing more than he intended to. Jungkook tried his best to fix the button but it refused to comply with him. The sight caused a frenzy among fans. Despite the struggle, Jungkook ensured his choreography was not impacted but one could notice he was fighting a smile as he tried to keep the blazer in place until the end of the performance. Several fans took to Twitter and confessed that they did panic a little while many saluted the last button that somewhat helped keep the blazer stay in place.

Darshan Kumar, who plays a conflicted Kashmiri youth trying to find out the truth behind his parents and brother’s deaths in The Kashmir Files, told News18 in an exclusive chat that he almost went into depression while shooting for the film. “I had to live each and every incident that happened with Krishna Pandit and his family. It was very painful. I almost slipped into depression. I was always low. I tried to be in the character all the time even when I was at the hotel and resting. I have not had proper sleep any night while I was shooting for this movie. I had to do meditation for three weeks after finishing the film because I wanted to come out of that," he said.

The Kapil Sharma Show fame Archana Puran Singh was trending after Navjot Singh Sidhu lost his seat in the Punjab Assembly elections. After Sidhu lost the Amritsar East Vidhan Sabha seat, netizens joked that the politician would now soon return to “steal back" his seat from Archana on The Kapil Sharma Show. Reacting to the memes and trolls, Archana told The Times of India, “I am not affected by these memes because it is not something new. What I am surprised about is how a person who has quit and joined politics, is still being connected with what I’m doing on the show. I have never been involved in politics. I have a particular role in the show, which I am doing diligently, but somehow when there is something new happening to Sidhu, memes are made on me. Isn’t that strange?"

