Aamir Khan and Anushka Sharma Reuniting for a Film After PK? Details Inside

Recently, several reports were doing the rounds that Bollywood actors Anushka Sharma and Aamir Khan will be reuniting on screen once again after their 2014 comedy film PK. Reports stated that they were roped in for the adaptation of the Spanish film Campeones, which will be helmed by Shubh Mangal Savdhaan director RS Prasanna. Now, if the latest report in BollywoodLife is anything to go by, then the actors will not be seen together in this film.

According to the publication’s source, Aamir and Anushka are not reuniting on-screen for any project as of now, in fact, there are no talks about any project happening either.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan, who recently celebrated his 57th birthday, is awaiting the release of his much-delayed film Laal Singh Chaddha, the official Hindi remake of the 1994 Hollywood blockbuster Forrest Gump featuring Tom Hanks. The film is scheduled to release on August 11. The actor spoke about the film’s impending release while interacting with the media on his birthday.

“I think now we will get the time to finish our film the way we had intended to, now that it’s coming out on August 11. We are trying to make a good film," said the actor, after cutting his birthday cake and sharing it with media persons and photographers.

Anushka Sharma, on the other hand, was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The actress will make her comeback in films with her upcoming sports biographical Chakda Express based on the life of women’s cricket champion, Jhulan Goswami. The film is also special because Anushka returns to acting after Zero, which tanked at the box office. It also marks her first film after becoming a mother to Vamika. The actor gave birth to her daughter in 2021.

