Aamir Khan Attends Sonu Nigam's Big Bash to Celebrate Singer's Padma Shri Win

Sonu Nigam is elated after he received the Padma Shri award. To celebrate the joyous occasion, the singer threw a party for his friends and family. Aamir Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Rohit Roy, Shaan, Neha Bhasin, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar were spotted at the bash. The video of Aamir Khan entering the venue was shared on Instagram. A few snaps of Aamir Khan hugging Sonu Nigam can be seen in the video.

Aamir was seen donning a plain black T-shirt with denim. Host Sonu went all white for the occasion.

Jackie Shroff was also present in his cool funky style. He can be seen laughing, having fun and chit-chatting with the paps.

Sonu Nigam began his career at the age of 19 with song “O Aasmaan Wale” from film Aaja Meri Jaan. After that, he never turned back and has sung more than 5,000 songs to date. He got his passion for singing from his father and used to join him on stage to sing Mohammed Rafi songs.

Now, take a look at the pictures from the time when Sonu Nigam was presented the award by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Some of the popular songs of Sonu are ‘Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin’ from Agneepath, ‘Sandese Aate hain’ from Border, ‘Bole Chudiyan’ from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham among others. Apart from singing, Sonu Nigam has also tried his hands at acting. He has worked in films like Kash Aap Hamare Hote.

