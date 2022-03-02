Aamir Khan Breaks Down After Watching Jhund, Calls It One Of Amitabh Bachchan's Greatest Films

A special, private screening of Amitabh Bachchan’s Jhund was hosted for Aamir Khan recently and a video from the screening revealed that the actor got emotional after the movie came to an end. In the video shared by T-Series on YouTube, Aamir teary-eyed after watching the film and was all praise for the sports drama.

Jhund, directed by Sairat helmer Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, revolves around a coach who is trying to change the lives of a few underprivileged children living in the slums. The movie is based on the life and events of Slum Soccer founder Vijay Barse.

After the screening ended, Aamir said, “What a film! Bahut hi behtareen film." Aamir and his team gave the movie a standing ovation as well. The actor added that he was speechless after watching the film and he is glad that the movie has managed to capture the essence of the youth today. He went on to praise Amitabh as well. He said, “Bachchan sahab ne kya kaam kiya hai. Bachchan sahab ne ek se ek picture ki hai apni career mein. He’s done great films but this is one of his best films. One of his greatest films."

Jhund has been in the making since 2018. However, the film has had its share of hiccups on the way. In 2018, director Manjule had built a set in Pune for the movie but had to pull it down due to lack of funds. The project came to a standstill for over a year before T-Series stepped in and backed the project. Speaking with Mid-Day, producer Sandeep Singh also revealed that Amitabh slashed his cost for the movie.

“Mr Bachchan loved the script. When we were figuring out how to bring him on board, given the film’s [modest] budget, he stunned us by cutting down on his fee. He said, ‘Instead of spending on me, let’s spend on the film.’ His staff too slashed their fees," he said.

