Aamir Khan Brings Back 3 Idiots Dialogue to Wish Students Taking Board Exams

Bollywood actor and producer Aamir Khan shared a special message for all the students who will be taking the board exams starting this week. Aamir shared his message for the students via Instagram on Tuesday. The latest post on Aamir Khan Productions’ Instagram page features his statement.

The 57-year-old actor took a leaf out of his 2009 film 3 Idiots and wrote in his message, “Best of luck to all students who will soon be giving their exams! Give it your best and leave the rest.” Concluding the message, Aamir repeated the iconic dialogue from Rajkumar Hirani’s film, “Re chachu, All is Well."

The message seems to have made Aamir’s young fans quite happy, as the comments on the post suggest. One of the students commented, “Thank you so much for this beautiful message dear Sir. Really needed it." Another fan commented, “Thank you. Tomorrow is my exam.”

A fan of the 2009 movie commented, “Awww, thank you sir. Rancho ko kaise bhul sakte hain hum (How can we forget Rancho).” Another fan requested Aamir, “Make one more movie like that.

Aamir will be making his comeback to the big screen with Laal Singh Chaddha. Directed by Advait Chandan, the movie is a Hindi remake of Hollywood title Forrest Gump. Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles. The movie will be hitting the theatres on August 11.

In its previous Instagram post shared on Monday, Aamir Khan Productions, left audiences curious with the actor’s message. A clip shared on Instagram showed Aamir wearing a T-shirt referencing one of the characters from 1994 movie Andaz Apna Apna. The actor wore a T-shirt featuring Crime Master Gogo played by Shakti Kapoor. Amid a game of foosball, Aamir said to the camera that he will narrate a story on April 28 on a popular radio channel.

