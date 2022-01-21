Aamir Khan Buys 6,500-Rupee Saree at Rs 25,000, Gifts it to Kareena Kapoor Khan

Aamir Khan, the Mr Perfectionist of Bollywood, is known to be extremely finicky about research when it comes to making a movie on a subject. He also shares a great rapport with most people in the industry. Recent reports say that he gifted a saree worth Rs. 25,000 to Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Aamir Khan personally oversees everything that goes into the making of a film — from the script to post-production. In 2021, Aamir and Kareena Kapoor Khan had completed working on Lal Singh Chadda, which will be released this year.

Parts of the movie have been shot in Madhya Pradesh, especially in Gwalior. The two stars share a great rapport and had a lot of fun shooting for this film. An old video taken during the shooting is going viral on social media.

The video shows Aamir visiting a saree shop with Kareena in the middle of the shooting. He selects a silver and black saree and asks the shopkeeper for the price. He says that it cost Rs 6,500. Then Aamir was seen asking him to pack the saree for Kareena.

But the story has a twist at the end. Aamir Khan told the shopkeeper that he would not buy this saree for Rs 6,500. The shopkeeper said, “Sir, this is the price." Then Aamir said, but I will buy this saree for Rs 25,000. That is the market price. Everyone was stunned as he bought the saree and gifted it to Kareena. The latter shared the video on her Insta story, which has now gone viral.

Aamir is known to appreciate handicrafts and indigenous cottage industries. He bought the saree as a token of his appreciation for local arts and crafts, say reports.

