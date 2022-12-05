Aamir Khan Chokes Back Tears Recalling Dad's Financial Struggle, Says 'Abba Ka Jhagda Shuru...'

There might not be anyone like Mr Perfectionist of Bollywood aka Aamir Khan, but even he had his fair share of ups and downs before entering the industry. Today, Aamir Khan is considered one of the most celebrated names in cinema and an inspiration for many budding actors. But growing up was not easy for him.

In a recent interview, Aamir recalled the struggles faced by his family. Speaking to Humans of Bombay, Aamir said that his father, Tahir Hussain, faced financial hardships even when a few of his films did well at the box office. He added that as film tickets were sold in black, sometimes producers would also not receive their dues.

It was always difficult for the actor to see his father fighting over the phone with the money lenders. “The thing that would trouble us most was Abba Jaan ko dekh ke (seeing our father). Because he was a very simple man. Maybe he didn’t have enough sense that he should not have taken so many loans. Unko problem mein dekh ke takleef hoti thi kyuki un logon ke phone aate the jinse paise liye hain. Unka jhagda shuru hojata tha phone pe ki ‘main kya karu, mere paas paise nahi hai. Meri film atki hai, mere actors ko boliye dates dein mujhe, main kya karu.’ (So it would hurt us to see him in trouble. Because lenders used to call us. We would hear him fighting with people on the phone, telling them ‘what can I do, my film is on hold. Tell the actors to allot dates)," he said.

Eventually, Aamir stepped into Bollywood and launched his production house Aamir Khan Productions in 1999. He acted and produced some of the hit films including Taare Zameen Par, Lagaan, Dangal and more.

He was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, a remake of the 1994 Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, alongside Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh. During a recent event, Aamir announced that he will be taking a break from acting to spend some time with his family. Although Aamir will be on a break, he has a special appearance in Kajol starrer Salaam Venky.

