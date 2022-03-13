Aamir Khan Clarifies Rumours Behind Divorce from Kiran Rao: 'There Was No Other Person in My Life' | Exclusive

Aamir Khan has refuted rumours that he and Kiran Rao parted ways because he was allegedly dating someone else. Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, who were together for 15 years, announced their divorce on July 3, 2021.

In a tell-all interview with News18 India’s Kishore Ajwani, Aamir spoke candidly about his highly-publicised divorce from Kiran last year. While talking about her split from Kiran, Aamir recalled that several years ago, she had told him that he was simply not interested in his family.

“She would tell me that even when we discuss something as a family, I’m always lost somewhere. She said I’m a different kind of person. She very sweetly said, ‘I don’t want you to change because if you change then you wouldn’t be the same person who I fell in love with.’ I’m in love with your brain and your personality. So, I would never want that you change. But today when I reflect on what Kiran told me seven years ago, I would say that I have seen a lot of changes in me in the past 6-7 months," Aamir said.

Advertisement

When asked if that was the trigger for their divorce, Aamir clarified, “Kiran and I love each other so much. We have a lot of respect and love for one another. But people don’t get this and I accept it because we don’t see it usually. Actually, Kiran and I realised that we like each other so much and consider one another family in the truest sense. Kiran and I are actually families. But our relationship of husband and wife experienced a certain change and we wanted to respect the institution of marriage. However, we are always going to be by each other’s side. We are working together. We live close by. But we are no longer husband and wife and that’s why we decided to call it quits."

Aamir also clarified that he didn’t divorce his first wife Reena Dutta because of Kiran. “When Reena and I got separated, there was no one in my life. A lot of people think that Kiran and I met before my divorce from Reena but it’s not true. Kiran and I had met but we didn’t really know each other and we became friends much later."

Advertisement

When asked if his divorce with Kiran happened because of any other relationship, Aamir flatly refused, “No. There was no one back then, there is no one now."

Describing their divorce as the start of a “new journey," Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao had said in a joint statement, “In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives – no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other."

Advertisement

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.