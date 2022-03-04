Aamir Khan Convinced Amitabh Bachchan to Take Up Nagraj Manjule's Jhund

If a perfectionist like Aamir Khan, known for his exceptional choices and recommendations for good content, is suggesting you something, then you will certainly take it seriously. Something similar happened between him and megastar Amitabh Bachchan some time ago.

It was Aamir who recommended and convinced Big B to do the movie Jhund, which is releasing on 4th March, 2022. Much before ‘Jhund’ went on floors, Aamir heard the script of the movie and was so impressed by it that he recommended Mr. Bachchan to do the film and also convinced him for the same. He felt it would be the perfect collaboration.

Confirming this development, Amitabh Bachchan was quoted saying back then, “I remember when I discussed that with Aamir; he told me I must do this film. And you know what happens when Aamir endorses something."

Recently, Aamir saw the soul-stirring narrative at a special screening that left him emotionally drained and moved to tears. Praising the film to a leading portal, he had mentioned, “It’s a fantastic film. It’s unbelievable. It’s very unique and I don’t know how it got made. I got up with a spirit and this film won’t leave me. I don’t have words because it is a very surprising film. It breaks everything we’ve learnt in 20-30 years being in the industry."

“Amitabh Bachchan has done tremendous work. He has done great films in his career but this is one of his best films; one of his greatest films," added Aamir.

