Aamir Khan returned to the spotlight on Saturday night while attending a party in Mumbai. The actor, who has been sporting a salt-and-pepper look for a while now, ditches the greys and beard and cleaned up well for the party. Aamir Khan, along with a host of other celebs, attended the Netflix networking party. The actor was snapped by the paparazzi posing with Ramesh Taurani.

The Laal Singh Chaddha star wore a bright-red shirt and black pants and paired them with black specs and black boots. Aamir also sported a smile for the camera. Taking to the comments section of a paparazzo post featuring Aamir’s pictures, fans welcomed him back to the spotlight.

“Aamir Sahab the great (fire emoji)," a comment read. “A lot happened with Aamir Bhai!" another added. “Aamir Khan looks nice (heart eye emojis)," a third comment read. Several others spammed the comment section with heart emojis.

Aamir Khan announced his break from acting last year, citing that he wants to spend some time with his family. Walking down the red carpet of Salaam Venky’s premiere in December, Aamir Khan made it clear that he would not feature in any projects for at least a year. He stated, “I am not doing anything. From the last many years, I have been working continuously so right now I want to spend some time with my family. Paani foundation ka bhi kaam chal rha hai, aur bhi thoda kaam chal rha hai, so I will come back to acting after an year. You can see me in this small role."

The actor was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring Kareena Kapoor. The film was an adaptation of Tom Hanks’ Oscar-winning film Forrest Gump. The film was praised by critics but was hit by boycott calls against the film. The movie was streamed on Netflix sooner than the team had planned and several first-time viewers praised the film on Twitter.

