Aamir Khan debuted his new look when he stepped out to meet Zoya Akhtar. The Laal Singh Chaddha actor, who announced that he was taking a break from acting and focusing on his family, was spotted out and about on Saturday flaunting his newly shaved look. Aamir also appeared to groom his hair and dyed them black. He sported a mustache, bringing back memories of Mangal Panday.

The actor rocked a grey sweater, black trousers, and leather boots when he paid a visit to the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara director. Aamir carried a bag on his shoulder for the visit. In the video that has now gone viral, Aamir Khan can be seen showing a thumbs-up sign before entering his van with his cute and adorable puppy.

Fans were glad to see the actor back to his usual self. A tweet read, “Handsome hunk, I think Aamir takes anti-aging serum, few days ago many haters were happy that he is getting old and now it’s a tight slap on haters faces that he is more handsome than ever." Another added, “Aamir’s looking good as always all fit and fine and most importantly he’s happy. Good to see him like this. No grey for you this time ." “He cleaned up… began workout again…production house working on projects rumors becoming frequent…. just saying," a third user said.

On the professional front, if a recent report were to be believed, Aamir Khan might tackle yet another adaptation in the form of Campeones but only as a producer. The actor had also approached Salman Khan to headline the film.

Sources told Bollywood Hungama Salman had shown his inclination toward the subject of the film and if things go well, they might take the film on floors in the coming months. The source revealed, “Salman too has liked the subject and is sitting with Aamir to decide on multiple aspects - from the shooting schedule to the locations and other aspects. Both Salman and Aamir are planning to take the film on floors in June 2023."

Not only that, but if everything goes as planned, Aamir Khan will be officially announcing the project on his birthday. The source stated, “The narration will happen soon. In fact, Aamir is keen to announce this epic collaboration on his birthday in March. He is hopeful that everything will fall in place by March 14."

Directed by Javier Fresser and released in 2018, Campeones was a comedy-drama film that highlighted the story of a basketball coach who works with a team of mentally disabled players as part of his community service. At the time of its release, Campeones had become the highest-grossing Spanish language film of 2018 in Spain. Meanwhile, an American remake titled Champions is all set to hit the theatres on March 10 of this year.

