Aamir Khan Gets Teary-Eyed After Laal Singh Chaddha Screening, Chiranjeevi Gives Him a Tight Hug; Watch

Aamir Khan is currently busy with the promotions his dream project ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. The actor is going out big in every way possible, making it a point that the film reaches the mass audience. Aamir recently arranged a special preview of the film at the residence of Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi, and it was attended by stalwarts like SS Rajamouli and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Ram Charan and Naga Chaitanya, who is making his Hindi debut with the film, were also present.

Chiranjeevi shared a short video recently on his social media, which had glimpses of the team’s visit at his home. Talking about the same, the star jotted down a heartfelt note saying, “Fascinating how a chance meeting & a little chat with my dear friend #AamirKhan @Kyoto airport - Japan, a few years ago led to me becoming a part of his dream project #LaalSinghChaddha. Thank You #AamirKhan for the exclusive preview at my home. Heartened by your warm warm gesture. Most of all, what a Gem of a film you have made!! 🙏 Such a wonderful emotional journey!!" Check out the video here:

Meanwhile, the team of Laal Singh Chadda is being hailed for its spectacular playlist. The songs have been loved by people all over the nation. Recently, the 4th song, Tur Kalleyan, from the album was released and is being appreciated.

Laal Singh Chaddha is produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, and also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni. It is an official remake of Forrest Gump. The film will be released on 11 August and will clash with Aanand L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar.

