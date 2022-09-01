Aamir Khan Gives Up His Rs 100 Cr Fee For Laal Singh Chaddha After Its Low Box Office Earnings?

After Laal Singh Chaddha was not able to perform well at the box office, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has apparently decided to give up his entire fees for the film, as per the latest reports.

A report in Bollywood Hungama claims that the actor is planning to completely forgo his acting fees and absorb all the losses of the film which faced boycott calls on social media. It’s being said that the actor has taken complete ownership of the failure and doesn’t want anyone but him to suffer. “He gave four years to the film but has not made a single penny from it. His opportunity cost on Laal Singh Chaddha is upwards of Rs. 100 crores, but he has decided to absorb all the losses taking the complete blame of failure on himself," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

Laal Singh Chaddha, which was one of the biggest films of 2022, recorded an opening weekend box office collection of Rs 45.83 crore. The film was released on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan and was hoping to cash in on not only the festival but also Independence Day off. However, the Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh starrer suffered badly from the ‘Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha’ calls.

Amid all of this, Aamir was spotted hanging out in San Francisco. A Twitter user named Natasha, whose Twitter bio reads that she is a senior reporter, shared a selfie with Aamir Khan and wrote, “Yesterday in unexpected unbelievable I’m still unwell twists (sic)." Natasha also added in the comments section, “I asked him what’s he up to in SF and he said “just walking around" consistent (sic)!!!!"

According to Mid-Day, Aamir has planned out a two-month holiday in the US following the turn of events. A source informed the publication, “Given his perfectionist streak, Aamir had single-mindedly dedicated the past three years to Advait Chandan’s directorial venture. The actor wanted to take some time off before he got consumed by his next project. While the audience’s response to ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ has been heartbreaking, he has taken it in his stride. The actor wants to utilise the next few weeks to negotiate international sector release plans for the ‘Forrest Gump’ adaptation, while also enjoying the much-deserved break."

