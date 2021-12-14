Aamir Khan Goes the Long Mile for Laal Singh Chaddha, Shoots for 200 Days Across 100 Locations

Superstar Aamir Khan is all set to treat the audiences once again with the cinematic magic on screen with Laal Singh Chaddha. A passion project that took a great deal of commitment and planning from the actor and producer, Laal Singh Chaddha was shot for nearly 200 days, making it the most number of days Aamir Khan has shot for a film since Lagaan. Filmed in over 100 locations across India, the film takes audiences through events in India’s history that unfold through the perspective of Laal Singh Chaddha, a man who has a great understanding of emotions.

The long schedule was bound to take a toll on the superstar’s future commitment but nonetheless worth the wait. Says a source, “Laal Singh Chaddha has been shot extensively across the country. While Aamir is known to go all out for his characters and disconnect from the rest, this commitment was truly significant as it required 200 days of his time, not to mention traveling to across 100 locations. The superstar has never compromised on the quality and output of his content and films and went the extra mile for Laal Singh Chaddha."

Advertisement

Aamir Khan Productions has given Indian audiences immensely memorable films over the years. After films like Lagaan, Taare Zameen Par and the most recent, Dangal among others, comes the highly anticipated project Laal Singh Chaddha directed by Advait Chandan from a screenplay written by Eric Roth and Atul Kulkarni.

Starring Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and a talented ensemble cast, the film is nothing less than a labour of love. Laal Singh Chaddha is produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios and Paramount Pictures and will release Baisakhi 2022.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.