Aamir Khan Holds Son Azad Close As They Go Shoe Shopping Together, See Pics

Aamir Khan was seen focusing on his daddy duties on Sunday afternoon in Mumbai. The paparazzi spotted Mr. Perfectionist with his son Azan Rao Khan, whom he shares with his ex-wife Kiran Rao, on a shopping spree. Aamir was seen leaving a shoe store in Mumbai with Azad in tow. Aamir looked dapper in his dhoti pants and wore a casual outfit, while Azad wore all-white.

Aamir sported a brown kurta shirt with white striped dhoti pants. He matched it with a pair of brown Kolhapuri chappals. Aamir also sported his geeky glasses and a mask over his face. As the two stepped out of the store, the actor held Azad close. Azad was dressed in a white tee and shorts. Before he sat in the car, Aamir removed his mask and posed for the photographers as well as waved to them.

Aamir and Kiran are co-parenting Azad. The former couple has been spotted together a couple of times since they announced their separation. They were recently seen together outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai. A few weeks ago, they were also seen getting together for a Sunday lunch date with Azad in tow.

Last July, Aamir and Kiran left everyone in shock after they announced their separation. In a joint statement, they stated that they will continue to be “co-parents and family for each other." They also revealed that they had split up a long time ago. Later, Aamir and Kiran released a video message in which they hold hands and address their fans, “Toh aap logon ko dukh bhi hua hoga, achcha nahi laga hoga, shock laga hoga. Hum bas itna aapko kehna chahte hai ki hum log dono bohot khush hai aur hum ek hi parivaar hai (You all must be saddened and shocked by the news. We just want to tell you that we are very happy and we are a part of one family)", Aamir had said.

Meanwhile, Aamir and Kiran are working together on Aamir’s upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. He will feature alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, Naga Chaitanya, and others in the film. The film is an official remake of the film Forest Gump. The upcoming film is scheduled to be released on April 14, 2022, on the occasion of Baisakhi.

