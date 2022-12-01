Aamir Khan Humbly Asks His Fan to Click His Photo With Ex-Wife Kiran Rao, Son Azad at FIFA 2022 World Cup

Aamir Khan, his ex-wife Kiran Rao and their son Azad’s photos and videos from the FIFA World Cup 2022 have surfaced online. The trio was clicked at the Mumbai airport earlier this week as they returned from Qatar. Now, Aamir Khan’s fans have shared photos of him online. In one of the videos shared by a netizen, Aamir Khan is seen clicking selfies with his fans. He later hands over his phone to one of them and asks him to click his photo with Kiran and Azad. In the video, Aamir’s son has Argentina’s flag wrapped around his neck.

Sharing the video, the user wrote, “#AamirKhan and family enjoying #WorldCup in #qatar am really happy to see him having a good time after the failure of his film #LSC ."

On the work front, Aamir Khan was last seen in the film Laal Singh Chaddha with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Naga Chaitanya. The film did not perform well at the box office and received mixed reviews. During a recent media interaction earlier this month, he shared that he wants to take a break from acting for a while to be with his mom and his kids.

“When I am doing a film as an actor, I get so lost in that that nothing else happens in my life. I was supposed to do a film after Laal Singh Chaddha called Champions. It’s a wonderful script, a beautiful story, and it’s a very heartwarming and lovely film. But I feel that I want to take a break, be with my family, with my mom, my kids," ANI quoted the actor as saying.

This is the first time Aamir Khan is taking a break from acting in his more than three-decade-long career.

