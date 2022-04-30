Aamir Khan Hunts for New House in Mumbai's Pali Hill Area After Divorce from Kiran Rao: Report

Pali Hills is one of the most preferred locations to live in Mumbai for Bollywood celebrities. A new property named Navroze Building is currently under construction in the area which is said to be one of the deluxe buildings in the area. The building is being constructed just adjacent to legendary lyricist Gulzar’s bungalow. According to an ETimes report, Aamir Khan has been hunting for a house in the soon-to-be-completed building.

As it is one of the most expensive buildings in the area, it is quite not fit for everyone’s pocket. However, if reports are to be believed, the Dangal actor surely has an eye on one of its apartments. The report further asserts that Aamir is planning to move out of his current house and is expected to book a deal in Navroze. The actor is just on a hunt and has not made any decision or paid for the residence, but it is clear that Aamir wants to leave Marina or Bella Vista buildings where he is currently living. The report also speculates that Aamir’s hunt may also be just for investment. This comes after Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao jointly announced their divorce last year.

In the last decade, Aamir has changed a lot of houses. In 2013, there were reports of him scouting for a house in Lower Parel. After a few years, the actor rented an apartment in Freeda One Building situated at Carter Road; he later bought the property. Now, with reports of another house hunt, it seems Aamir is all set to settle for Pali Hills as his next stop destination.

On the work front, Aamir has announced the release of his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is an adaptation of Tom Hanks’ critically-acclaimed Forrest Gump. The film, which was earlier scheduled to release on April 14, will now hit the theatres on August 11 this year.

