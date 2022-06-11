Aamir Khan in Talks with Hichki Director Siddharth P Malhotra for a Film? Read Details

Aamir Khan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha. An adaptation of Tom Hank’s Forrest Gump, the film is all set to release on 11th August. But, what’s next for Aamir? Well, there seems to be a few projects that the superstar is thinking about. And if reports are to be believed, then the actor might be collaborating with director Siddharth P Malhotra, who had earlier helmed Rani Mukerji starrer Hichki.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Aamir Khan is considering a film which Siddharth P Malhotra would be helming. A source told the portal, “Siddharth P Malhotra is currently directing Aamir’s son, Junaid, in Yash Raj Production’s Maharaja. In the process of this, the filmmaker has had multiple meetings with Aamir to bounce off several ideas. Aamir has liked one of those and has asked Siddharth to develop it with his team of writers. If everything falls in place, the film in question will go on floors late next year."

Reports had also been doing the rounds that the actor would be teaming up with Shubh Mangal Zyada Savadhan director, RS Prasanna for the adaptation of Spanish Film, Campeones. The same report states that Aamir will be announcing the project only after Laal Singh Chaddha’s release. But, that’s not all. There are a few more films that the actor had under his consideration.

The same source added, “There is a biopic of a controversial lawyer that he has been offered. There is also Moghul in the kitty. So, his plate is full, and now it’s upon him to segregate the offers and decide what’s to be done. It might be one of these 4, or something fresh, taking everyone by surprise."

Looks like Aamir too like his colleagues Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, is taking up a few projects and will have announcements lined up one after the other.

