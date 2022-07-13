Aamir Khan Injures Himself While Shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha: Report

Aamir Khan, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha has reportedly injured himself while shooting for a long sequence. According to IANS, the actor suffered a knee injury while doing a long-running sequence in the film, and had to undergo physiotherapy. The actor then reportedly refused to give up, took painkillers and continued with the shoot. An official remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump, Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles.

Advertisement

The trailer of the film was released in May this year during the IPL finale match. The trailer begins by introducing Aamir as a physically disabled boy. While society continues to tag him as ‘different’, it is his mother (played by Mona Singh) who makes him believe that he can do whatever he wants. The glimpse of the mother-son bond that the trailer shares is emotional and heartwarming. However, the trailer does not share much about Kareena Kapoor Khan and her chemistry with Aamir.

While details regarding Kareena’s character have not been revealed, it is for sure that she will have a romantic relationship with Aamir which will be followed by heartbreak. The songs from Laal Singh Chaddha have already taken over the hearts and souls of fans. Both ‘Kahani’ and ‘Main Ki Karan?’ had become popular and most played songs during the time of their release.

Meanwhile, the Telugu rights of the film have been reportedly acquired by Allu Aravind, who paid a huge amount for it.

Advertisement

Laal Singh Chaddha is produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios. The film has been postponed several times due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, it is now all set to release on 11th August 2022 in theatres worldwide.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.